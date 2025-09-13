– Drake’s song “Nokia” was announced as the official theme song for the highly-anticipated WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN debut premium live event, which takes place next Saturday, September 20, 2025, live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

– In the co-main event of WWE SmackDown on September 12 in Norfolk, VA., Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship ended in a draw when the champion and challenger are both counted out following a spear through the barricade at ringside. Nia Jax hit the ringside area to pick the bones, beating down Cargill and Stratton and standing tall to end the post-match scene.

– .Sami Zayn successfully defends his WWE United States Championship in Week 2 of his U.S. Title Open Challenge series on the September 12 episode of SmackDown in Norfolk, VA., defeating Rey Fenix in an excellent, crowd-pleasing, two-commercial break match.

– Bo Dallas and The Wyatt Sicks sent a message to The Street Profits during the 9/12 episode of WWE SmackDown, which you can watch below.

The Wyatt Sicks have a message for The Street Profits… 👀 pic.twitter.com/suYzm9wsKK — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2025

– Part one of an extended two-part video feature premiered on the 9/12 WWE SmackDown show featuring an in-depth look back at the career-long rivalry in WWE between pro wrestling legends John Cena and Brock Lesnar ahead of their main event showdown at the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN debut special event on 9/20. Part two will air on next week’s SmackDown.

– Also scheduled for next week’s WWE SmackDown on 9/19 is Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes in a WWE United States Championship showdown, as well as Chelsea Green & The Secret Hervice challenging for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.