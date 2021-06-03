Former NXT referee Drake Wuertz was a guest on Fireside Chat to discuss his recent release from WWE, which did not come without a fair share of controversy as news had surfaced about Wuertz’s extreme views on the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.

He states that he was expecting to be released from the company, as his heart had not been “in it” for the past six months and he did not feel correct about the atmosphere. He adds that WWE did allow him to say goodbye to the coaches he was closest to, Terry Taylor and Matt Bloom.

“I was expecting it. My heart had not been in it for the past six months. It got to the point where I didn’t feel right about the atmosphere and I was just coming to work for the paycheck. When it gets to that point, it’s time to step away. I went into work to go to Terry Taylor’s class and was called into the office. Canyon Ceman let me know I was being let go. It wasn’t surprising. They let me go say goodbye to the coaches I was closest with, Terry Taylor and Matt Bloom. It was bittersweet because I spent more time there than I did my own family. It wasn’t my performance. My performance never wavered and the trust in the ring never wavered. I was frequently requested by top talent.”

When the conversation turned towards Wuertz’s political beliefs he says that the locker room started viewing him differently right around the time of the election. This is when wrestling journalist David Bixenspan started outing him for his anti-mask rhetoric.

“November, right around the election. It all started with woke cancel culture that just wants to attack people because they have views they don’t agree with. It started specifically with me and WWE was when David Bixenspan started attacking me. That’s when the ball got rolling.”

He then shares the story of getting suspended by WWE for breaking the quarantine protocols.

“A month before WrestleMania, I get a call from my department head, Scott Armstrong, who says, ‘Somebody tested positive at work, we’re asking everyone to quarantine.’ I called him back and was like, ‘I have stuff to do. I’m not sick. I tested negative. I haven’t been around anyone.’ I told him I had church, the Walk For Life, and I coach my son’s baseball team. Those responsibilities were more important to me than pleasing WWE. I told him, ‘No, I’m not staying home.’ I got a call saying, ‘You’re off TV for two weeks, you violated quarantine.’ ‘For going to church?’ They refused to answer.”

Despite his stance on masks Wuertz says he is not anti-COVID, even revealing that he had contracted the virus during his time in WWE.

“Of course I believe in COVID. My grandparents have both had it. I caught it for a little bit. A whole chunk of the roster caught it. I didn’t have any symptoms, the only reason I knew I had it is because they stick the stick up our nose two times a week.”

You can check out his full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)