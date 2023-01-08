Pro Wrestling NOAH is bringing in Dralistico into their promotion.

At Sunday’s show, the announcement was made that in February, Dralístico will be debuting for the promotion.

He is scheduled to wrestle at the February 12th event in Osaka, Japan. His opponent wasn’t revealed. It was also not confirmed whether he will be working future dates.

Dralístico won the AAA World Tag Team Championships alongside his brother Dragon Lee last month. However, after the match, Lee announced that he signed a deal with WWE.