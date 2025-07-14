For those wondering why the R-Truth vs. Aleister Black bout on last week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown barely clocked in at 90 seconds despite several weeks of build-up—there’s a reason behind the sudden sprint.

While the outcome we saw for the match was always planned—with R-Truth going over—the layout and duration were significantly altered at the last minute. The bout ended up losing most of its’ in-ring content due to an earlier segment on the show unexpectedly running long.

The in-ring segment featuring Jelly Roll, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Drew McIntyre went considerably over its allotted time, forcing producers to make cuts elsewhere as the show was airing live. As a result, the Truth vs. Black match took the biggest hit.

One WWE source called the situation a ‘necessary evil,’ noting it was not a reflection on the company’s confidence in either performer. In fact, the original plan reportedly featured a much more competitive bout that would have showcased both stars more evenly, albeit with Truth ultimately getting the “W” in the end.

The reaction behind-the-scenes to this was said to be one of surprise, especially given R-Truth’s recent momentum since returning to TV, as well as WWE’s long-term plans to elevate Aleister Black on SmackDown as well. Apparently WWE still intends to continue down the same path for both guys, despite Truth winning what looked to be a squash match over the fellow rising blue brand star.

As noted, Jelly Roll & Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre has been announced as a featured tag-team match at the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event, which takes place on August 2 and August 3, 2025, from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Cardi B. is scheduled to serve as the official WWE SummerSlam 2025 host.

