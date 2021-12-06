Big Time Wrestling issued the following press release on Facebook announcing that AEW superstars Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, better known as FTR, will be facing the legendary Rock’N’Roll Express at the promotion’s January 22nd event from the The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in South Carolina.

Rock’N’Roll Express will be looking to get revenge on FTR after the duo attacked them on tag team appreciation night on a past episode of AEW Dynamite. Full details are below.