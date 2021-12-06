Big Time Wrestling issued the following press release on Facebook announcing that AEW superstars Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, better known as FTR, will be facing the legendary Rock’N’Roll Express at the promotion’s January 22nd event from the The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in South Carolina.
Rock’N’Roll Express will be looking to get revenge on FTR after the duo attacked them on tag team appreciation night on a past episode of AEW Dynamite. Full details are below.
Big Time Wrestling returns with a Supercard to The Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
The fans have demanded it, FTR has demanded it! BTW brings it, for the first time ever, FTR faces the legendary Rock’n’Roll Express to determine who can truly claim tag team supremacy. Plus it’s Winner Take All when Jerry “The King” Lawler puts his crown on the line against George South’s disgusting jacket. BIG Money Matt Hardy returns to Spartanburg to battle CW Anderson. Scotty 2 Hotty returns to the ring after a 5 year absence and Brock Anderson makes his BTW debut accompanied by his father The Enforcer Arn Anderson to take on LODI of Raven’s Flock! Plus The Total Package Lex Luger, NWA Legend Magnum TA and all the stars of Big Time Wrestling.