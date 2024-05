As noted earlier, WWE was planning to cut several NXT names from its roster. They are:

-Ezekiel Balogun.

-Julian Baldi.

-Trey Bearhill.

-Emmamaria Diaz, who was showcased on WWE Roku Channel series WWE: Next Gen.

-Valentina Feroz.

-Drew Gulak.

-Keyshawn Leflore, who was showcased on WWE Roku Channel series WWE: Next Gen.

-Darrell Mason.

-Vlad Pavlenko.

-Kiyah Saint.

Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated if more names are released.