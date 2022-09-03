Friday’s Clash at The Castle go-home edition of WWE SmackDown saw Karrion Kross make his blue brand in-ring debut by dominating Drew Gulak, finishing him off with the Kross Jacket submission.

After the match, Kross kept the submission applied while Scarlett laughed. The referee warned Kross and he finally broke the hold as SmackDown went to replays. The show came back to Gulak trapped in the ropes while Kross and Scarlett taunted him. Gulak took to Twitter after SmackDown and lashed out at Scarlett and Kross, potentially setting up a rematch.

“If a man submits in a sleeper hold you let it go. You don’t keep it on. I can admit when I’m beat but this kind of treatment is pitiful. NO RESPECT. #SmackDown @realKILLERkross @Lady_Scarlett13,” Gulak wrote.

Kross and Scarlett have not responded to Gulak as of this writing.

Before last night’s win over Gulak, Kross delivered another backstage promo with comments on Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. You can also see that promo below.

Kross is expected to feud with McIntyre moving forward, which is rumored to lead to a feud with Reigns.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

