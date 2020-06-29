Drew Gulak On His Brief Exit From The WWE

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Drew Gulak touched on his brief exit from the WWE earlier this year. Here’s what he had to say:

I actually never missed a TV. I never missed anything. My hiatus was just three or four days because the contract lapsed. It had nothing to do with anything else, just typical business that comes along with [a contract] … I was surprised how much false information was put out there. At the same time, it’s a good thing that people were talking. There was nothing malicious intended behind any of it. The fact that I’m being reported on is a good thing. It just goes to show that people respect me as a performer.

