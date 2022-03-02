WWE star and former NXT cruiserweight champion Drew Gulak was the latest guest on the Casual Conversations With The Classic podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling related topics, which include Gulak talking about his relationship with Bryan Danielson. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the first time he ever met Bryan Danielson:

The first time I met him was at the Cruiserweight Classic. He was doing commentary at the time, he wasn’t wrestling, he was injured. Yeah, he’s still retired [at this point] and then he became the General Manager for a little bit and we — I don’t know. We would just talk backstage about things and you know, we never really, ‘Oh! Man, we should wrestle one day’ but it was just like we had a common interest in all of that so, we would talk about that and all the stuff he’s interested in or I’m interested in and we would share it, you know, just kind of stories and stuff.

Says he trained with Danielson when he was getting read to return at WrestleMania 34:

A fun story that I’m going to share is the day before he wrestled at WrestleMania, I believe — what was the match? It was him and Shane McMahon versus Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. So the day before, he was getting ready for that match, he had never been in the ring since he was injured. He asked me to come down to the practice ring and train with him for an hour or two hours. That’s the first time I actually got in the ring with him. But it’s just kind of really cool that later, we’d get to be this kind of team on TV and he had the concept of me being his trainer which is the flipside of what you would expect, him being more experienced. So, yeah, that’s a really fun little full circle moment. Getting to work with him was awesome. He’s a great wrestler and I wish we could do it again, you know?

