Drew McIntyre may hate CM Punk to his very core, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t respect his in-ring ability.

During his sit-down interview with Sam Roberts at Fanatics Fest NYC, “The Scottish Warrior” actually gave “The Best in the World” credit for being among — the best in the world — in terms of his in-ring skills and cardio in particular.

“Let’s not go insane and say evenly paced,” McIntyre said. “6-foot-five, 280-pound monster here, cardio machine, sexy Scotsman. But when he says the biggest thing he’s got going for him’s his heart, it’s true, and it’s not necessarily his heart, he’s one of the most stubborn pieces of crap on planet earth.”

He continued, “He’s so stubborn, he just won’t give up, he’ll keep pushing forward. I was surprised when I got hit with the first punch how much I felt it. I was surprised when he kept kicking out. Most of all, I was surprised by his durability, his cardio, so he caught me off-guard in that way. Honestly, I’ve been in the ring with the best of the best in the past ten years. He still ranks right up there, as much as I take the piss, rightfully so, he still can get it done in the ring. But most of all, he just refuses to give up, which is like Christmas for me because I know fine well, he won’t stop until his heart does, and I have no problem with making that happen. At SummerSlam, people were like, ‘Oh, but Drew, you kicked him low.’ I’m like, remember what happened in Scotland? How he cost me the match? It’s almost like everything that happens to him is absolutely deserved. Find me one time where I lied, share I was a hypocrite. You won’t find it. He literally lied last week. He went, ‘Drew called me a hypocrite.’ No shit, you’re a liar, you’re a hypocrite. You said you weren’t there, you attacked me from behind. I’ve never lied once, I only tell the truth. God, it felt good to beat CM Punk.”

Check out the complete interview via the official NotSam Wrestling YouTube channel below.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)