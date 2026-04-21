Many WWE Superstars have shared stories regarding inappropriate fans during WrestleMania Week in Las Vegas, NV.

Among them were CM Punk, Booker T and Sean Waltman.

Just to name a few.

Now, you can add Drew McIntyre to the list.

“The Scottish Warrior” surfaced via social media to issue a statement after WrestleMania Week addressing the fan issue, after previously posting a statement informing fans how to act heading into the big week in “Sin City.”

“For those fans who spent hard earned money on a chance to say hello, take a photo, have something signed, or give me one of my many, many bracelets,” McIntyre began. “I appreciate each and every single one of you.”

McIntyre continued, “To those who rushed my family and I in the hotel, kept your kids up till 2am throwing them in front of us, or shoved a camera in my face without asking, you’re lucky I’m a calm natured person outside the ring. Please don’t do that ever again.”