Drew McIntyre is still in talks with WWE about a new deal before his current deal expires in early 2024.
After WrestleMania 39, McIntyre took time off to take care of injuries before returning to WWE Money in the Bank. It’s been reported that the two sides are far apart on money.
While speaking to the Hindustan Times, McIntyre talked about where things stand.
“I mean, I keep reading the internet myself. I just saw something earlier. The internet keeps talking about my future, I guess. But my focus is on the here and now like I don’t look to the future, I don’t look to the past, I look to the present. And my job right now is just making sure we give everybody in Hyderabad the best show possible and I’ll continue to give the best performance I can give at every show and I can see I don’t plan to be anywhere else. That’s as much as I can give,” he said.