There have been many rumors as of late of a multi-man match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42.

What does the reigning champion, Drew McIntyre, think about these rumors?

Let’s find out!

“The Scottish Warrior” appeared as a guest on the Babyfaces Podcast to promote the WWE Elimination Chamber: Chicago premium live event on February 28, and during the interview, the top dog on WWE’s blue brand addressed the aforementioned rumors.

“I would probably go to management and say, ‘What was the point of Elimination Chamber?,'” McIntyre stated. “The whole idea if whoever the best man is wins and faces the champion at WrestleMania.”

McIntyre continued, “So the best man, which is obviously not Cody, is going to win the Chamber and fight me at WrestleMania. If it was any different than that, I would wonder what the point of the Chamber was.”

WWE Elimination Chamber takes place tonight, February 28, live from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.