“The Scottish Warrior” is living his dream.

After winning the Undisputed WWE Championship last Friday night on WWE SmackDown on January 9 with a victory over former title-holder “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in their Three Stages of Hell match, Drew McIntyre had a storybook homecoming as the new champion in his home land of Scotland.

McIntyre successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship 24 hours after winning it with a victory over “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura at the Road to Royal Rumble Tour stop at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on January 10.

During a recent interview with BBC Scotland (see video below), Drew McIntyre spoke about achieving his childhood goals, and his Scotland homecoming as Undisputed WWE Champion.

“I’m Drew McIntyre, WWE superstar, more specifically the WWE Champion,” McIntyre stated. “I’m from Scotland as well. That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. Ever since I was a kid and I saw WWE for the first time, I was captivated and had two goals. I was gonna play for Rangers or I was gonna wrestle for WWE.”

McIntyre continued, “When I first started wrestling in Scotland, Scottish wrestling scene was dead and we had to start our own scene basically, and we were very lucky to get a farmer and a dog in attendance. Never lose that perspective of that young Drew dreaming and pushing, everyone telling me, ‘come on man that’s an American thing, you’re not going to do that,’ and achieving it, so every single day I feel so grateful to do what I’m doing because eventually it’s all going to be memories, given a couple of history making moments so when I first won the WWE title, I was the first ever Scot to win it. First person from Scotland or England. So I guess I’m the currently best in the world and what are the chances? What are the chances? I keep saying over and over because I don’t believe it quite yet, that the first match I’m going to have is back home in Scotland, where it all began.”

Undisputed WWE Champion “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre is advertised for his first television appearance since winning the title last week, when he appears live on WWE SmackDown this Friday, January 15, 2026, from London, England.

Also advertised are the four qualifying matches to determine the competitors for the four-way title eliminator at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on January 24. The winner of that match will move on to challenge McIntyre for the title at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh on January 31 in Saudi Arabia.

