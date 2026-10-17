Drew McIntyre has offered an update on his WWE future while making it clear that his eventual return to the company won’t be happening just yet.

The former WWE Champion has been absent from television since his unsanctioned match against Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42. During his time away from the ring, McIntyre has been pursuing opportunities in Hollywood, including filming roles for “Highlander” and “The Last Druid.”

During a recent appearance on Going Ringside, host Scott Johnson brought up WWE’s upcoming “Road To Rumble” European tour in 2027 and asked McIntyre whether a return to the company could be on the horizon.

“Yeah, I’ll be back eventually,” McIntyre said. “WWE is my home, but at the same time, Hollywood Drew is busy right now. I’m focused on Hollywood Drew.”

McIntyre went on to explain that his current absence is unlike anything he has experienced throughout his wrestling career, having previously never spent six consecutive months away from the business since beginning his professional career as a teenager.

“So when I get back eventually, it’s going to be a big deal,” he continued. “I’ve never been out for six months. Since I was 15, I started wrestling professionally. I’ve never had six months off in this entire time.”

McIntyre believes the extended layoff will make his eventual comeback particularly meaningful, both for himself and WWE fans.

“So when I come back, I think it’s going to be a big deal for the fans. It’s going to be a big deal for me, but it’s not right now.”

Although McIntyre reaffirmed that WWE remains his home, he did not provide a timetable for his return, instead emphasizing that his attention remains on his acting career for the time being.