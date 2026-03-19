“The Scottish Warrior” is on a run of bad luck.

After losing his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes right before the biggest show of the year, Drew McIntyre has been a man possessed.

Ahead of his showdown against Jacob Fatu on the March 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, the former champion surfaced via social media with a video addressing his current situation.

“Came for a check-in,” he began. “Been a rough few weeks, right? Yeah. Same old story for Drew McIntyre, yeah? Difference this time is that so many people are opening their eyes to the truth that I’ve been preaching and realizing it’s not whining, it’s not complaining. It’s just been fact this whole time. I don’t care how many of you are trying to jump on the bandwagon. It doesn’t make me champion, does it?”

McIntyre continued, “I’m not gonna shy away from the fact that I should be walking into ‘Mania as champion either. Family are all coming to America. F you! Should be seeing his uncle walk down that aisle as champion but, he’s not. I’m not gonna focus on how it all went down. I’ve done this dance so many times. I gotta keep fighting, I gotta keep pushing forward. But this time, I’m doing it my way.”

From there, McIntyre looked ahead to his showdown with “The Samoan Werewolf” on Friday’s blue brand show.

“What does my future hold? I really don’t know,” he said. “Really don’t know at this point. But what I do know is I’ll see you this Friday on SmackDown, Jacob.”

Make sure to join us here on Friday night at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.