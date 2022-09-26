WWE superstar and former two-time world champion Drew McIntyre recently joined Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including how much he enjoys street fights and anything-goes matches, but dislikes Ladder matches and Hell in a Cell. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he does not like ladder matches or anything with heights, as he prefers to keep the fight on the ground:

“I like street fights and anything goes, with the weapons and your feet on the ground. I do not like ladders. I do not like anything when you’re off the ground. I don’t like heights. It’s bad enough being 6’5”, it’s terrifying enough looking down [laughs]. (A ladder), you can potentially fall off of, someone is going to throw it at you. Those things aren’t working ladders, they come from Home Depot. If you go to your local Home Depot and start hitting a ladder, that’s what it feels like. It hurts.”

How much he disliked falling off the sides of the Hell in a Cell:

“Hell in a Cell matches, I do not have a good track record in them. I’ve had two, I’ve lost two. I’ve fallen off the side of Hell in a Cell, when I talk about not liking heights, I’ve been on top of Hell in a Cell twice and it is terrifying. Legitimate 20 feet high, you’re scaling a cage to get up there. Technically, there are supposed to be little assist holes to help you climb up. When you’re live, you can’t find those things, they’re invisible. I’ve literally scaled up that thing with my bare hands. Falling off the side, the worse fall of my career against Randy Orton, knocked me 10 feet off the side of the cell, which is 17 feet when you look back and before you fall, when you’re as tall as I am. I hate Hell in a Cell. Give a street fight, a weapons match, keep me on the ground and let me swing a weapon at you and if you push me too far I’ll swing my sword at you.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)