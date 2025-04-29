– Liv Morgan isn’t the only WWE Superstar with some brewing Hollywood prospects. Drew McIntyre is said to be lined-up for a significant acting role of his own, believed to be a big movie project.

– A number of talent who took part in WWE’s recent UK tryouts were also in town for WrestleMania Week, contributing to a busy and talent-heavy atmosphere in the area.

– Several individuals participated in the non-physical aspects of the UK tryouts despite dealing with existing injuries, showing dedication to the opportunity even while not fully cleared for in-ring work. At this time, no signings have been confirmed coming out of the UK tryout process. However, we’ve heard that both contracts and WWE ID processes remain “on the table” for select talents.

– One notable name absent from the tryouts was Michael Oku. Sources within the British wrestling scene cited reported interest from AEW as a possible factor in his decision. When asked if Oku’s recent ROH appearance could indicate a broader relationship, a source close to the situation simply said, “we will see.”

– Among those who garnered positive attention during the tryouts were Mike D Vecchio and Aigle Blanc, both of whom reportedly stood out to WWE officials.

– WWE released the following video showing worldwide reactions to Paul Heyman’s turn at WrestleMania 41.

