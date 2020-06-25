Drew McIntyre and Others on WWE NXT UK, WWE Looks at The Rock and John Cena’s Rivalry

– Another “Superstar Picks” edition of WWE NXT UK has been announced for next Thursday on the WWE Network. NXT General Manager William Regal, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Nikki Cross will select some of their favorite WWE matches to air.
– Below is the latest edition of WWE Playlist, featuring a look at the history between The Rock and John Cena.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Tessa Blanchard Released from Impact Wrestling and Stripped of Championship
- WWE’s Coronavirus Situation Described as a Mess, Details on Concern Within WWE and More from This Week’s Testing
- Details on a Backstage Fight at the Recent Impact TV Tapings
- Vickie Guerrero Says She Is Moving on from WWE, Comments on WWE Helping After Eddie Guerrero’s Death
- Spoiler News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Liv Morgan Calls WWE Out Over Photos of Loss to Natalya on RAW
- Triple H Talks Relationship With Undertaker, Vince Forgetting To Book Them For Mania 17, How They’ve Discussed Retiring and more
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea