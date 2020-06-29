Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks on Tonight’s WWE RAW Segment

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks took to Twitter to comment on tonight’s double contract signing for “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” on RAW.
As noted, the double signing will be for Drew’s title defense against Dolph Ziggler, and Sasha’s title shot from RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.
“If this goes to plan I’ll be amazed,” Drew wrote about the segment.
“This will definitely go as planned [purple horns emoji] #Raw #Sasha3Shows,” Banks wrote back.
The obvious speculation is that this segment will turn into a mixed tag team main event for tonight. Stay tuned for updates on the show and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
Below are their full tweets:
This will definitely go as planned 😈 #Raw #Sasha3Shows https://t.co/M72BxtieNS
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) June 29, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
