According to Inside the Ropes, WWE champion Drew McIntyre and WBC boxing champion Tyson Fury were set to face-off at UK WWE pay per view prior to the COVID-19 outbreak for the WWE title.

The report notes that the two Brits were approached by WWE for the super showdown, with the intention of building up the company’s already large UK fan-base with two hometown heroes. This explains the social media feud McIntyre and Fury have been building, which began shortly after McIntyre was crowned champion at WrestleMania.

Originally the British Government had intended for fans to return to events, including stadium shows, by October, but the virus spread ceased that from happening.

