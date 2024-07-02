Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw took place from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here were the big news items from the show.
-Liv Morgan defeated Zelina Vega to remain WWE women’s world champion.
-Zoey Stark defeated Dakota Kai and Ivy Nile to earn a spot in the women’s Money In The Bank ladder matchup this Saturday.
-Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus and Ilja Dragunov to earn a spot in the men’s Money In The Bank ladder matchup this Saturday.
Early lineup for July 8th WWE Raw:
-Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, & IYO SKY)
-Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable
OTTAWA
