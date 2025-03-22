– Investigation Discovery is set to premiere a new series, Hollywood Demons, later this month, exploring the darker side of the entertainment industry. One episode of the series will spotlight The Von Erich family.

– Drew McIntyre was in the house at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 22, 2025 for the UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady event on ESPN+. “The Scottish Pscyhopath” was shown in a cameo appearance in the crowd, and acknowledged on the broadcast. Later in the show, the UFC commentary team did a full live ad read to promote WrestleMania 41.

– The WWE NXT YouTube channel has released the full episode of WWE NXT from March 13, 2014, which featured Bo Dallas out to redeem himself after ArRIVAL.

– Also new from the WWE NXT YouTube channel is this video, which features the full WWE NXT show from March 6, 2014, where Sami Zayn looks to silence Corey Graves.