It looks like we’re headed towards a trilogy, with CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre III.

During the post-Bash In Berlin episode of WWE Raw on Monday, September 2 from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, CM Punk attempted to celebrate his victory over Drew McIntyre from this past Saturday’s international premium live event.

While looking to set his sights on GUNTHER and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, as “The Best in the World” wrapped up his promo segment, he was attacked by Drew McIntyre.

“The Scottish Warrior” pushed past Wade Barrett, who left his commentary position in an attempt to stop him, and knocked out Punk with a Claymore Kick. After hitting another one in the ring, McIntyre ignored the orders of WWE agents and officials and took the bracelet off of Punk’s arm.

McIntyre then broke the bracelet and shoved the beads in Punk’s mouth, before attacking him further and laying him out with yet another Claymore Kick.

Punk was taken out on a stretcher afterwards, but before he could be loaded into an ambulance that was waiting nearby, McIntyre struck again and attacked Punk once more.

