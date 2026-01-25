Cody Rhodes had a tough night in the office on Saturday.

“The American Nightmare” was attacked by “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu while posing on the ropes during his ring entrance for the opening match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

That was how his night started.

How did it end?

With Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre attacking him in the crowd after a grueling battle with Fatu that went several minutes, and leaving him laying after powerbombing him through a table down below.

From our live coverage of the show:

First Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu Fatu attacks Rhodes before the bell rings. Rodes is throwing haymakers at Fatu. Fatu drives Rodes back first into the turnbuckles. Rhodes and Fatu are slugging it out in the corner. The referee goes down in the process. Rhodes with a Back Body Drop over the top rope. Rhodes goes for The Suicide Dive, but Fatu counters with a straight right hand. Security guards are trying to get in between Rhodes and Fatu. Fatu starts laying out security guards. Fatu with a Double Springboard Senton Splash to the outside. Rhodes attacks Fatu from behind. Rhodes rakes the eyes of Fatu. Rhodes kicks Fatu in the gut. Rhodes rolls Fatu back into the ring. Rhodes clotheslines Fatu over the top rope. Rhodes lands The Suicide Dive. Rhodes poses on the announce table. All hell is breaking loose in Montreal. Officials and referees are trying to calm down Rhodes. Rhodes clotheslines Fatu over the ringside barricade. Rhodes and Fatu are brawling in the crowd. Fatu with repeated shoulder blocks. Rhodes and Fatu continue to break free from the security guards. Fatu HeadButts Rhodes. Rhodes push a trash can into Fatu. Fatu with a Back Body Drop. Fatu bodyslams Rhodes on the floor. Rhodes refuses to stay down. Rhodes tees off on Fatu. Rhodes slams Fatu’s head on the production crate. Rhodes with clubbing blows to Fatu’s back. Fatu backdrops Rhodes over the hockey boards. This brawl spills into the lower bowl of the arena. Rhodes drags Fatu up the steps. Fatu bounces Rhodes head off a wall. We head into the concourse area. Rhodes throws multiple trash cans around. Fatu uppercuts Rhodes. Fatu starts choking Rhodes. Fatu puts a security guard through a merchandise table with a Uranage Slam. Rhodes and Fatu are trading back and forth shots in the food area. We head back to the arena. It’s pure anarchy. Nick Aldis finally shows up. Rhodes is raining down haymakers. Fatu with repeated headbutts. Fatu calls Rhodes a punk ass bitch. Fatu SuperKicks Rhodes. Rhodes and Fatu are fighting off more security guards. HeadButt Exchange. Drew McIntyre sends Fatu crashing through a production table. McIntyre delivers a low blow to Rhodes. McIntyre PowerBombs Rhodes through a production table. McIntyre stands tall over Rhodes and Fatu. McIntyre walks back into the ring and poses for the crowd. Match Result: No-Contest

