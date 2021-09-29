WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently appeared on Table Talk to discuss a wide range of topics, including whether or not he will ever use his signature sword on someone in WWE. Highlights can be found below.

Says it would be a waste of time if he didn’t use the sword on someone:

“It’s a matter of time. I’m bringing it to the ring so it would be a complete waste of time if I didn’t inevitably use it and everybody goes, ‘man, I thought we were wasting time bringing it to the ring. He finally used it.’ Now everyone is saying, ‘What did you think was going to happen?’ Jinder [Mahal] had a chair and swung it at me, I swung the sword, if you slow motion it, the sword if very close to his fingers and I assure you, it’s not a prop sword. His fingers would have come right off.”

How he nearly cut Jinder Mahal’s fingers off:

“One of these days, when the time is right, maybe the third hour of Raw. We can get away with a bit more. It’s a very compelling break spot [laughs], losing some fingers. There is a reason it was Jinder swinging a chair and not the more inexperienced guys.”

