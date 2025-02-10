– Add Drew McIntyre to the list of those that “Believe in Joe Hendry.” As seen in the post below on X, “The Scottish Psychopath” shared photos of himself backstage with the TNA World Champion along with the caption, “I believe …”

– Women’s wrestling veteran and WWE Superstar Bayley shared the following on her X account to promote the big week she has coming up, which includes matches on tonight’s WWE Raw (vs. Lyra Valkyria), Tuesday’s WWE NXT (vs. Stephanie Vaquer), as well as Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 (vs. Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez).

– Ahead of this Sunday’s WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) series premiere as part of the returning WWE Super Sunday programming lineup on A&E, women’s wrestling legend Mickie James surfaced on social media to promote the show. “[This week] … a very Super Sunday!!” she wrote via X. James is part of the show, along with Shawn Michaels, Bully Ray, The Undertaker, Booker T and CM Punk.

– WWE released the latest installment of their “WWE Playlist” digital series on YouTube on Monday morning. The hour-long episode looks at the most “defining moments” of Alexa Bliss’ WWE career.