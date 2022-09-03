WWE superstar Drew Mcintyre recently spoke with Inside The Ropes’ Alex McCarthy to hype up today’s Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, where the Scottish Warrior will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal WWE championship.

During the interview, McIntyre explained why he believes the two world titles should be separated, explaining that their presence will be felt more across Raw and SmackDown. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he believes the two world titles should be separated so they can be defended individually:

“I mean, there’s no talk to me about any plan whatsoever. That’s the truth and generally, I don’t like to find out until last minute because things change so much anyway. But you know, splitting the titles may not be a bad thing if it’s possible. I’ve been saying it constantly on TV and in the media, I do believe the titles deserve to be represented in [an] appropriate manner, which means being on the show.”

How when they are together they can’t be on both shows:

“When they’re both together, they can’t be on both shows. The weekend live events, the media interviews right now, the title should be represented, should be very visible that there’s a certain honour and prestige to those titles, and it used to be defended every 30 days and we’ve lost that somewhere along the line. And they’re fine right now, they’re on a huge star like Roman Reigns but at the same time, I do believe they need to be on the show. And there’s more emphasis on wrestling right now. It needs to have the champion wrestling.”