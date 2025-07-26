They call him “The Scottish Psychopath” for a reason.

Drew McIntyre held no punches when sharing his thoughts on Jelly Roll following their physical interaction on the July 25 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

In a post-SmackDown digital exclusive promo, McIntyre spoke from his private jet about Jelly Roll thinking he’s cool because he “learned a few moves at the WWE Performance Center.”

As the former world champion continued to address the multiple-time Grammy Nominated pop music mega-star, he began taking some shots below the belt, resorting to body-shaming Jelly Roll, mocking him for being celebrated for being “just under 300 pounds for the first time in his life” heading into WWE SummerSlam 2025.

“You’re gonna be just under 300 pounds for SummerSlam,” McIntyre said of Jelly Roll. “What kind of goal is that? I mean, it’s my goal .. I’m gonna be just under 300 pounds for the first time in my life, too, at SummerSlam. We basically look the same, or .. we look like completely different species.”

McIntyre continued, “Where’s my medal? You’re celebrated for not being an advertisement for diabetes any more? Everyone just expects Drew to be the most-jacked guy around.”

Before closing out the vicious verbal assault, McIntyre noted that he is going to “beat the f**k” out of the music star, while vowing to turn his “little dream” into a “nightmare.”

“I’m gonna beat the f**k out of you,” a blunt McIntyre stated. “This little dream of yours, is about to become a nightmare. Bon voyage!”

Drew McIntyre joins forces with Logan Paul to take on Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a featured tag-team match at night one of this year’s first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event, which takes place on Saturday, August 2, 2025, live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with fellow music mega-star Cardi B. serving as the host of the annual special event.

Make sure to join us here on 8/2 and 8/3 for live WWE SummerSlam 2025 results coverage.

