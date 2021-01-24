WWE champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Sportskeeda to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how he is really loving I.C. champion Big E’s current run as a solo babyface. Highlights are below.

Says he’s excited to see if Big E can win the Rumble:

Maybe Sheamus or Jinder can pull off the win and get that match. But just watching both shows right now and seeing where everyone’s at, I’m excited to see Big E finally get on a good roll. And we’re showing his real personality which is amazing and it’s so funny and so entertaining.

How Big E can get serious if he needs to: