WWE champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Sportskeeda to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how he is really loving I.C. champion Big E’s current run as a solo babyface. Highlights are below.
Says he’s excited to see if Big E can win the Rumble:
Maybe Sheamus or Jinder can pull off the win and get that match. But just watching both shows right now and seeing where everyone’s at, I’m excited to see Big E finally get on a good roll. And we’re showing his real personality which is amazing and it’s so funny and so entertaining.
How Big E can get serious if he needs to:
But he’s also got that serious side where he flips switches and he can get serious if he’s pushed. He’s been doing such a great job recently of kind of showing like that whole package and when he’s on his game. In the ring, he’s incredible, he’s one of the strongest in WWE and that character is unbelievable and it is an extension of his real personality. So he’s firing all cylinders right now. So, if Big E was to win the Rumble, he’s somebody I’d be very happy to face at WrestleMania.