WWE superstar and former world champion Drew McIntyre recently joined the Kliq podcast to discuss the departure of fan-favorite Cesaro, something he calls a shame due to him wanting a singles match with the Swiss-Superman. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says it always sucks when someone leaves WWE, especially a friend:

“That’s a shame. So many people come and go from the company, I’m one of them, and we always see each other down the line, but it sucks more when it’s a friend and somebody that you really want to wrestle. That was my number one match, I think it was his number one match. We’ve both and wrestling for 20 years, but never had a singles match. So we’re gonna be a bit longer, it’ll happen eventually.”

Thinks Cesaro will be just fine:

“But, you know, he’s got his family. He’s got his new kid, and he’s going to be just fine. He is far too talented not to be.”

