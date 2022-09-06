WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with Alex McCarthy from Inside The Ropes about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including his thoughts on Clash at the Castle and how he hopes the event serves as a blueprint for WWE to run more major shows in the United Kingdom in the future. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Calls Clash at the Castle phase one of WWE running major events in the United Kingdom:

“I certainly pushed the idea of it being a more regular thing. As far as I’m concerned this is a blueprint for many future events in the UK stadium events, especially being in Cardiff I think this is a perfect phase one.”

How compact everything is in Cardiff:

“Like you’ve seen the area you know how compact everything is. You can literally walk everywhere, walk to the pub, walk to the castle, walk to the stadium, there’s going to be a perfect phase one. The Principality has got the roof that’s so close to the pitch, keeping that noise inside, this is a perfect phase one. It’s why it’s the perfect blueprint for many more to come.”