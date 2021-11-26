During an interview with Fightful WWE superstar Drew McIntyre spoke about a recent matchup he had with Ricochet, and the incredible athleticism of Ricochet after he nailed him with his signature maneuver, the Claymore Kick. Highlights from the interview are below.
Says he wasn’t sure what the connection was like after hitting Ricochet:
Not immediately because I wasn’t sure how the connection was, but the timing of it, you couldn’t mess up a split second. It’s not a case of worrying about what Ricochet does. He’s such a freak athlete that he’s going to do what he has to do. It’s on me to do my part to look the way it’s supposed to look. When I went in and made the connection, I wasn’t convinced the connection was that good.
How it came off exactly as he wanted it to:
You see my lie there for a second like, ‘[deep sigh], that was good.’ Did the cover, I think even fans were unsure. It happened so quick. They played the replay and I was watching it with them and you heard the reaction, so my reaction, and I was like, ‘Oh wow, it came off exactly how I wanted it,’ probably better than I wanted. It was just so split second, you had to watch the slow-motion replay to see it.