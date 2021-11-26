During an interview with Fightful WWE superstar Drew McIntyre spoke about a recent matchup he had with Ricochet, and the incredible athleticism of Ricochet after he nailed him with his signature maneuver, the Claymore Kick. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he wasn’t sure what the connection was like after hitting Ricochet:

Not immediately because I wasn’t sure how the connection was, but the timing of it, you couldn’t mess up a split second. It’s not a case of worrying about what Ricochet does. He’s such a freak athlete that he’s going to do what he has to do. It’s on me to do my part to look the way it’s supposed to look. When I went in and made the connection, I wasn’t convinced the connection was that good.

How it came off exactly as he wanted it to: