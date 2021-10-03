WWE superstar Drew McIntyre appeared on yesterday’s edition of Talking Smack do discuss his move from the Raw brand to SmackDown in the ongoing WWE draft. During his time on the show the Scottish Warrior spoke about Universal champion Roman Reigns, and how he hopes to clash with the Tribal Chief once again now that he’s on the blue brand. Highlights are below.

Says Roman Reigns is at the top of the industry:

“It would mean a lot to me. You know it’s interesting, Roman and I have quite the history since I’ve returned to WWE and perhaps the roles are a little bit reversed. I’ve been watching what Roman’s been doing over this past year and I might not like how he does things a lot of the time but he is operating at a different level. He always talks about these levels, and right now he is at the absolute top. To be honest, not just the top of SmackDown, but the top of this industry.”

How defeating Reigns for the Universal title would be the biggest win of his career:

“I want Roman. I want that match. I tangled with him last year. He needed a bit of help to get that victory, but I know I can take him down. As much as winning those two WWE Championships meant to me, where Roman’s at right now, taking him down, taking the Universal Championship would be the biggest moment of Drew McIntyre’s career.”

Talking Smack can be watched on the WWE Network on Peacock.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)