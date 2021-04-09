WWE superstar Drew McIntyre recently spoke with DAZN to hype up this weekend’s two-night WrestleMania 37 pay per view, where the Scottish Psychopath will challenge the Almighty Bobby Lashley for the WWE championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On how much he and Lashley have grown as performers:

That’s wild to watch how far we’ve come. I hadn’t watched the match in a while. I need to watch it back to get any ideas of how to mess up Bobby at WrestleMania. I think for both of us at that point, if you asked us, we’d be like yeah, this is as good as we’re going to get. We’ve totally reached our potential. Then to watch the journeys we went on. They know how I feel these days, and I’m sure in a few years from now, we’ll be able to say that I look back at 2021 and realize I had so much further to go. Right now, I feel like I’m where I need to be. I’m fully confident in my ability in every single way, looking the part, feeling the part, being the part.

Promises a modern-day heavyweight classic at Mania: