WWE champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter and shared a video clip from his time on the special Draft Day edition of Watch Along. The Scottish Psychopath adds, “#WWERaw remains the flagship show and the WWE Championship remains the most prestigious title in wrestling. Held by the greats, it’s time we make our own history.”

Former I.C. champion Jeff Hardy also took to Twitter today to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of winning the TNA world title at Bound For Glory in 2010. At the event, Hardy defeated Kurt Angle and Ken Anderson, then turned heel and declared himself the antichrist of wrestling. He writes, “Wow!10 years ago today…I became the Antichrist of pro wrestling!😳!I am so blessed 2 B here!❤️!”