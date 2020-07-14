Drew McIntyre Comments on Being WWE Champion for 100 Days

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is celebrating 100 days as champion today.

McIntyre took to Twitter this afternoon and marked the milestone with a thank you message to his supporters.

“100 days as WWE Champion. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, but we have a long way to go. Here’s to the next 100. Cheers [cheers emoji],” McIntyre tweeted.

McIntyre won the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar back on Night Two of WrestleMania 36, which aired on April 5.

McIntyre is set to defend his title against Dolph Ziggler at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view on Sunday. Ziggler will be revealing a stipulation for the match on the day of the event.

You can see Drew’s full tweet below:

100 days as WWE Champion. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, but we have a long way to go. Here’s to the next 100. Cheers 🍻 pic.twitter.com/MzyJ6rfs31 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 14, 2020

