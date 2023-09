Drew McIntyre spoke with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling while over in India for last week’s WWE Superstar Spectacle.

During it, he was asked about CM Punk returning to WWE as Punk was released by AEW earlier this month after a physical altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In.

“I don’t make those decisions. I watch what I say in interviews. But he’s [CM Punk] certainly controversial and he gets people talking. I’ll leave it at that.”

