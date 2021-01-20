WWE Champion Drew McIntyre appeared on FOX 13 to promote WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium.

The company will hold the show on April 10th and 11th. It’s already been confirmed that there will be a limited number of fans allowed to attend the event.

McIntyre commented on his excitement about this:

“But I was so excited to find out we’re gonna ‘take two’ this year at the Raymond James Stadium. From what I hear, we are going to have a limited capacity. Keep your eyes and ears to the ground because we are going to be releasing information in the forthcoming weeks about those limited tickets. They are going to be the hottest tickets in town and I can’t wait to step out in Raymond James Stadium as WWE Champion. I’ve got my title always by my side and to actually have fans in attendance is gonna be unbelievable.”

