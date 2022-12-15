Drew McIntyre says he will be back inside the WWE ring soon.

As noted, McIntyre suffered a ruptured eardrum during the War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. He continued to wrestle after Survivor Series as he worked an eight-man match at the November 27 live event in Portland, Maine, teaming with The Brawling Brutes for a win over The Bloodline. He then announced last week that he was “medically disqualified” and unable to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on last week’s SmackDown.

In an update, McIntyre appeared on the 200th episode of WWE’s The Bump this week, via pre-recorded message, and said he will be back very soon. McIntyre also looked ahead to WrestleMania 39 Season.

“I wish I could be there physically, sadly I can’t right now,” McIntyre said. “I appreciate everybody checking in. You know, if Drew McIntyre’s not at work, there’s a reason. But I can tell you all I’ll be back very very soon. There’s a certain season on the horizon, WrestleMania season. And I’m not going to miss that.”

McIntyre reportedly did not realize he was hurt that bad until he was examined following the Portland live event on November 27. He wanted to continue wrestling at SmackDown last week, but WWE officials would not allow it.

There is no timeframe for McIntyre’s return to the ring, but word is that this is not expected to be a long-term situation as he’s currently scheduled for the post-Christmas tour of live events.

McIntyre was originally scheduled to appear live on The Bump this week, but he was replaced by Dolph Ziggler.

Below is full video from The Bump 200:

