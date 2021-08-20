Last month on an episode of WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre interrupted a birthday party that was being held in the ring for Jinder Mahal.

During the segment, McIntyre hit Shanky with 20 chair shots. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter to criticize the segment, saying,

“Big fan of Drew’s…but 20 chair shots should either be done to build a feud of epic proportions…or they shouldn’t be done at all.”

McIntyre spoke about Foley’s comments in an interview with Wrestling Inc.