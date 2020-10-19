In a recent interview with Metro UK WWE champion Drew McIntyre spoke about the backstage issues caused by superstar Randy Orton years ago, with the Scottish Psychopath admitting that he nearly “got away with murder” for how he behaved. The Viper’s attitude and aggressive outbursts have long been talked about from those days, but many have agreed that his demeanor has all since changed since then.

Mcintyre says, “I was obviously aware of it. I didn’t get jealous, I never had that mentality but it was interesting to hear. I never saw it at the worst, I guess – I heard the stories from the people that were there. I saw enough that I spoke about during the promos live on television. There’s a lot of truth to this story, and the things that Randy got away with. He says himself, he should have been fired a lot of times. The truth is, he was so good, so talented and had so much potential, that’s why he got away with murder.”

McIntyre and Orton are set to clash once again at this Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay per view for the world tite.