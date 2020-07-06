Drew McIntyre Comments on WWE Extreme Rules Stipulation

It looks like tonight’s WWE RAW may see Dolph Ziggler reveal the stipulation for his match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view.

As noted, McIntyre announced during the recent contract signing on RAW that Ziggler could pick the stipulation for their match so Ziggler can’t blame anyone else when he loses. Ziggler has not announced that stipulation as of this writing but McIntyre re-posted a WWE graphic on the match today and said he expects an answer from the challenger on tonight’s RAW.

“No DQ? My arms tied behind my back? Blindfold? Loser has to be the other’s caddy for a year? What’s the stipulation, Dolph? I expect an answer tonight #WWERAW,” McIntyre tweeted today.

Ziggler has not responded to McIntyre’s tweet as of this writing. You can see the full tweet below:

No DQ? My arms tied behind my back? Blindfold? Loser has to be the other’s caddy for a year? What’s the stipulation, Dolph? I expect an answer tonight #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/E66EComtoP — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 6, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.