Drew McIntyre Comments on WWE Extreme Rules Stipulation

It looks like tonight’s WWE RAW may see Dolph Ziggler reveal the stipulation for his match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view.
As noted, McIntyre announced during the recent contract signing on RAW that Ziggler could pick the stipulation for their match so Ziggler can’t blame anyone else when he loses. Ziggler has not announced that stipulation as of this writing but McIntyre re-posted a WWE graphic on the match today and said he expects an answer from the challenger on tonight’s RAW.
“No DQ? My arms tied behind my back? Blindfold? Loser has to be the other’s caddy for a year? What’s the stipulation, Dolph? I expect an answer tonight #WWERAW,” McIntyre tweeted today.
Ziggler has not responded to McIntyre’s tweet as of this writing. You can see the full tweet below:
No DQ? My arms tied behind my back? Blindfold? Loser has to be the other’s caddy for a year? What’s the stipulation, Dolph? I expect an answer tonight #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/E66EComtoP
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 6, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- New Report On WWE Superstar Approaching Vince McMahon About Enforcing COVID-19 Precautions
- Sarah Logan Reveals That She Is Pregnant
- Spoiler on a Return Set for Tonight’s WWE RAW
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Sting Teases Possible Return to the Ring for WWE?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury