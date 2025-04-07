Drew McIntyre appeared as a guest on Wafflin’ podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Scottish Psychopath” spoke about massive talent he’s been in the ring with, as well as how he feels Brock Lesnar looks like a shaved gorilla.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On if he’s ever concerned giving up size in the ring and how Brock Lesnar is like a shaved gorilla: “No, but that’s the thing. You tell yourself that, but sometimes with certain guys, you think, oh, like when I wrestled Brock Lesnar, like for the title, he’s looks like you’ve taken a gorilla and shaved it. Also hey, this guy, if he chooses to, can murder basically everyone on the planet, except three people.”

On the power Mark Henry and Big Show have and the athleticism Lesnar has: “Like I’ve been in the ring with them and I’ve thought this person could destroy me or finish me off if they wanted to? Mark Henry is one. He was the world’s strongest man, was his character. He was, I think technically is on paper, legitimately strongest man of all time. When he held me up, I was like, oh my goodness, this guy is pretty strong, and he flicked his wrist and I flew over his head and landed on my feet behind him. What just happened? I was like, are you okay? Can you do it? Because I thought he’d throw his arms. Most of us throw our arms to throw somebody behind us. He flicked his wrist and I just glided over his head and landed on my feet. The Big Show is another guy. When I was younger, he grabbed me and I thought, oh my goodness, he could just take me out. But the good thing with those guys, I could just run away with someone like Brock Lesnar. He’s faster than you. He’s stronger than you. He’s got more technique. No matter… like who you are aside to say legitimately a few people in the world, like he’s going to get you and have his way with you, whoever he wants to do.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)