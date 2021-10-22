WWE superstar and former world champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about winning the Royal Rumble back in 2020, even comparing the moment to the breakout scene in the feature film “A Star Is Born.” Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Compares the Rumble to “A Star Is Born” starring Lady Gaga:

“If you remember that scene in ‘A Star Is Born,’ [Lady Gaga] had this moment at the side of the stage, thinking, ‘That’s my song. It’s now or never. Am I going to do this?’ That’s how I felt backstage as I was waiting for the music to hit. I was like, ‘This is the moment.’ Boom, the music hit, and I marched into the ring with all the intensity I’ve ever had in my entire life, ready to beat up Brock.”

How he still wants to have that big moment in front of fans:

“Three hundred days I was champion, collectively, and I don’t understand what it’s like because there was nobody there when I became champion. I’m very proud of everything that I did during those times; we needed somebody to step up and be the leader. I’m very proud it was me, but I’m still chasing that moment.”

