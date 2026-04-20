Drew McIntyre came away impressed with IShowSpeed following his headline-grabbing involvement at WrestleMania 42.

Taking to his Instagram Story after the event, McIntyre reacted to the viral in-ring moment that saw IShowSpeed mix it up alongside Austin Theory, LA Knight, Logan Paul, and The Usos in a chaotic sequence that quickly got fans talking.

During the match, IShowSpeed attempted to follow Theory’s instructions by running the ropes to set up an attack on Knight, but things didn’t go as planned. Knight turned the tables, shoving Theory into Speed before planting him with the BFT and scoring the pinfall victory for his team.

That’s when things escalated.

An irate Logan Paul went after IShowSpeed, only for the tables to turn once again. With assistance from The Usos and Knight, Speed soared with a huge splash off the ring post onto Paul, who was laid out on the announcer’s table in a wild post-match scene.

The moment clearly left an impression on McIntyre.

“When I was watching the end, the splash was unbelievable,” he said. “I thought he broke his ribs, you bounced off him.”

McIntyre went on to praise IShowSpeed’s natural ability to connect with an audience, even drawing comparisons to Logan Paul’s rapid rise in WWE.

“The hardest thing to do – Logan has done the same thing, you and Logan are so similar – the hardest thing you can learn is just to be yourself on screen. You just know who you are.”

He didn’t stop there.

McIntyre also emphasized that both Speed and Paul share an intangible quality that can’t be taught, noting that they each “just got it” almost immediately when stepping into the WWE spotlight.

“Anybody can learn the moves, maybe not be as good at executing them, but I think that’s easy for you,” he said. “The personality, knowing who you are, the between the moves sh*t, that’s the important stuff. Yourself and Logan, you just got it instantly. The fans know who you all are, the fact that they can connect with you is because you know who the f**k you are. Plus you can do the moves.”