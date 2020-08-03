Drew McIntyre Compares Randy Orton To Brock Lesnar, Talks His Current WWE Title Run and more

WWE champion Drew McIntyre spoke to TV Insider ahead of tonight’s Monday night Raw to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.

How he feels like his WWE title run has gone:

Nobody has been in the position I’m currently in as WWE champion. I have made sure my work ethic isn’t just in the ring, but that it’s very much outside the ring. I’m doing everything I can to promote the company and learn the inner-workings of the company and how it operates and how gigantic it truly is. I have been putting in the hours and time and broadening my horizons so that when we do get back on the road, it’s going to be on another level.

On his relationship with Vince McMahon:

We’ve always had a good relationship. Being WWE champion says a whole lot about the trust he has in me. That meant the world to me. I guess from my standpoint, that told me Vince is truly invested in me now. He trusts me. I’ve earned that respect, put the time into that respect. I think that is what our relationship is based on, respect. It’s based on honesty. If he doesn’t like something, he is not shy to say so. I’m very much the same.

How he reacts to falling television ratings:

It doesn’t bring me down. I’ve been through so much. The ups and downs in my career. Some really low points. I don’t let it get to me or distract me from the goal at home. I know a lot of previous champions have let it get to them. They’ve suffered in their personal life as a result and lashed out on social media. I don’t allow it to get to me from that standpoint. Our WWE Universe, our audience is such a big part of the show. We’re all just giving it all we can. I know we’re learning through this period. The audience that has stuck around are getting to learn about the characters on a deeper level. I think because of this when we get back into the arenas, the viewership will grow. I think we will reach new heights to be honest because we’re going to have so many compelling characters. A lot of superstars are maximizing their opportunity in this environment. Right now you can really develop your character on a deeper level through this unique lens. I think when we do get back in the arenas they will attract the attention of fans. I hear what is going on. I see what’s going on social media. Things are gong well there, but they can also be better. Once we get back to normal, I think we’ll reach new heights as a company.

On facing Randy Orton at SummerSlam:

It’s similar to a Brock Lesnar. Brock is of another kind, rarely loses. We had to build all the way up to WrestleMania and beat him in five minutes. It was incredible. Since then I’ve been waiting for that challenger. One who can take me to that level. A few months ago Randy wasn’t on that level. Now that he is “on,” he is absolutely on the same level of a Brock. It’s going to be a challenge, but I think it’s going to be rewarding for me as a performer to face him.

On SummerSlam possibly being on a boat: