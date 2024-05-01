Drew McIntyre provides a health update.

It has been reported that the WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion had hyperextended his elbow at WrestleMania XL, and that he has been working through the pain to compete for WWE, including during its recent European tour. However, the Scottish Warrior revealed during a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show that he actually fractured his elbow at WrestleMania XL, a much more serious injury.

You know what happened at Mania when [CM Punk] attacked me from behind and swept my legs out? He fractured my elbow. Broken bones in it. You know what I did the next day? I wrestled in a four-way match, and I would have won if it wasn’t for CM Punk. I’ve been taping up every week. I did a European tour where I wrestled Jey Uso every single night. He’s sitting on his couch, collecting his big paycheck, thinking he can kiss corporate arse and keep cashing those checks while I’m putting in work. Why is the bad guy? Who is the delusional one? Who is the hypocrite?

McIntyre and Punk continued to build their highly-anticipated feud since Punk’s injury at the Royal Rumble. Both have continued to appear on WWE programming even though they are not cleared to compete. McIntyre recently re-signed with WWE for big money. Check out his full interview below.

