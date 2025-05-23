Drew McIntyre is feeling the affects of his very physical rivalry with Damian Priest.

And things are still far from over.

“The Scottish Psychopath” spoke with the Orlando Journal-Sentinel to promote the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event this Saturday night, where he is scheduled to face Damian Priest in a steel cage match.

During the conversation, McIntyre addressed his current physical condition, noting that he’s still dealing with injuries going into what will likely be another incredibly physically demanding battle on May 24 in Tampa, FL.

“I can’t turn my head all the way left yet,” McIntyre revealed. “Working hurt is just what happens if you’re an athlete, especially as the years go by.”

McIntyre continued, “If you’re injured, it is something to take care of. Maybe back in the day, we would have taped it up and gone with it. In the past, I have worked with muscle tears and breaks, which isn’t the most sensible thing, but the way we operate now, you want to last for the long run.”

In addition to McIntyre vs. Priest in a steel cage match, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will also feature “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, John Cena vs. R-Truth, CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker, and more.

