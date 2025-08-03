– WWE legend Randy Orton broke a record at WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Saturday night. His match alongside Jelly Roll against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at night one of “The Biggest Party of the Summer” was the 17th match in the career of “The Viper” at the annual WWE SummerSlam event. The previous record was held by The Undertaker, who had 16 matches at SummerSlam events.

– CM Punk broke the record for the shortest reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, beating the record previously held by Drew McIntyre, which ironically enough “The Best in the World” was responsible for. “The Scottish Psychopath” was interviewed after night one of WWE SummerSlam on the post-show, and poked fun at his former rival. He returned on Sunday morning to do so once again, using Punk’s catchphrase to further rub sult in the wound. “Isn’t it great to be alive on a Sunday in New Jersey or what,” McIntyre wrote via X, along with a smiley-face emoji. He would go on to say the same thing in front of fans in a video attached to the aforementioned social media post, which you can watch below.

Isn’t it great to be alive on a Sunday in New Jersey or what?! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/aYCHl3PohQ — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 3, 2025

– Karrion Kross surfaced on social media following his loss to Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Saturday night. The WWE Superstar responded to the “We Want Kross” movement with a reply to a fan-post that included video footage from the WWE SummerSlam night one post-show.

I heard you loud and clear. https://t.co/5bGHQj6OPZ — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) August 3, 2025

– WWE shared a video clip on their official Instagram page ahead of night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 that shows WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque doing some producing work inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. ahead of the second and final night.